Rising crimes

Once again street crimes are rising sharply in Karachi, creating danger for all. Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah has blamed the country’s financial conditions for this increase. While it is true that economic conditions of people have caused many to turn to crime, other factors also cause crime rates to rise.

Many areas of Pakistan suffer from poverty, but due to better enforcement of laws in these areas, crime is curtailed. As long as the government does not ensure strict punishments for the guilty, peace cannot prevail.

Ghulam Murtaza

Karachi