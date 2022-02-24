Islamabad: Any individual can come to obtain up to 25 plant saplings free of cost, under the Pakistan Tobacco Company (PTC) Limited spring plantation drive as the company opening doors to its plant nurseries and initiating free distribution of plant saplings of indigenous species.

According to a statement, PTC’s afforestation initiative is currently the largest private sector afforestation programme in the country. Since 1981, PTC has planted and distributed more than 140 million trees and saplings. In 2021, the company planted 55 million plants through its plant nurseries, aerial seeding of seed balls in Bara Kahu Reserve forest and a first of its kind ‘throw and grow’ initiative in the Margalla Hills of Islamabad.