Thursday February 24, 2022
Peshawar

6 held for brandishing arms

By Bureau report
February 24, 2022

PESHAWAR: The police arrested six more people for displaying arms in public here on Wednesday.

A campaign is underway in the provincial capital against brandishing weapons in public as well as showing off on social media. The cops have also been directed to go against the influential people who are promoting the gun culture and spread terror among the public.

