6 held for brandishing arms

PESHAWAR: The police arrested six more people for displaying arms in public here on Wednesday.
A campaign is underway in the provincial capital against brandishing weapons in public as well as showing off on social media. The cops have also been directed to go against the influential people who are promoting the gun culture and spread terror among the public.
PESHAWAR: Associate Professor Dr Nazir Ahmad Khan of the Department of Animal Nutrition, the University of Agriculture...
PESHAWAR: The government has decided to launch a phase-wise operation against drug addicts in the provincial capital.A...
PESHAWAR: The chief traffic officer on Wednesday held a meeting with the members of the volunteer force in order to...
PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Departments initiated the...
MANSEHRA: A man and his wife were crushed to death by a speeding vehicle in Pando Dehri area on Hazara Motorway on...
PESHAWAR: Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Tariq Javed Banori on Wednesday called for steps to promote quality...
