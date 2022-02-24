Girls Cricket Cup held in Karachi

KARACHI: The Australian High Commission and Jalaluddin Cricket Academy (JCA) organised the Girls’ Cricket Cup in Karachi on Wednesday.

“The Australian High Commission has been sponsoring girls’ cricket in Pakistan since 2016,” Australia's Deputy High Commissioner Joanne Frederiksen said. “We began with a single annual tournament in Islamabad and have expanded to tournaments in Lahore and Karachi,” she added.

“Cricket and other sports can help tear down barriers and stereotypes. We hope to provide opportunities for more girls in sport and support gender equality. Every time these girls hit a boundary or make a catch, they are taking a step towards greater equality,” she added.

The girls attended a five-day coaching clinic in the lead-up to the competition.

Nasra Public School, Civil Aviation Authority Model School, Karachi Public School, Dawood Public School and Aga Khan Higher Secondary participated in the event.

Leading coach Jalaluddin, a former national player and now JCA Chairman, congratulated the Australian High Commission on the initiative.

“The Girls’ Cricket Cup is a great initiative from the Australian High Commission that will boost girls’ participation at the grassroots level and provide opportunities for the identification of talent for Pakistan women’s cricket,” Jalal said.