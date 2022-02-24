Afif, Mehidy help BD sink Afghanistan

CHITTAGONG: Afif Hossain and Mehidy Hasan shared a record 174-run seventh-wicket stand as Bangladesh recovered from a top-order collapse to beat Afghanistan by four wickets in the first one-day international of a three-match series in Chittagong on Wednesday.

Afif hit an unbeaten 93 off 115 balls while Mehidy added 81 not out, helping Bangladesh reach 219-6 in 48.5 overs, after Afghanistan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi’s opening-spell burst reduced the hosts to 18-4 inside five overs.

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took one wicket apiece to leave Bangladesh struggling at 45-6 before Afif and Mehidy turned the tide.

Earlier Mustafizur Rahman took 3-35 with Shoriful Islam (2-38), Shakib Al Hasan (2-50) and Taskin Ahmed (2-55) all making an impact as Bangladesh bowled out Afghanistan for 215 runs.

Despite the modest target, Bangladesh were in all sorts of trouble when Farooqi dismissed openers Tamim Iqbal (eight) and Liton Das (one) in the third over before nabbing Mushfiqur Rahim (three) and debutant Yasir Ali (zero) in the next.

Things turned worse for Bangladesh after Shakib Al Hasan dragged onto his stumps off Mujeeb Ur Rahman to depart for 10 and Rashid dismissed Mahmudullah for eight to leave Bangladesh in a precarious situation.

But Afif, who hit 11 fours and a six in his career-best knock, and Mehidy ensured there was no further damage.

Mehidy struck nine fours in his third ODI fifty, also his personal best innings, which came off 120 balls.

Their partnership surpassed Imrul Kayes and Mohammad Saifuddin’s 127 seventh-wicket record for Bangladesh, set against Zimbabwe in 2018.

“The way the youngsters played, unbelievable, (I am) very happy and proud,” said Bangladesh skipper Tamim.

The second match of the series was due to be held at the same ground on Friday.

SCORE bOARD

Afghanistan won the toss

Afghanistan Innings

Gurbaz† c Tamim b Rahman 7

Zadran c Yasir Ali b Shoriful 19

Rahmat c †Rahim b Taskin 34

Shahidi (c) c Rahim b Mahmudullah 28

Zadran c Mahmudullah b Islam 67

Nabi c †Rahim b Taskin 20

Naib lbw b Shakib 17

Rashid b Shakib 0

Mujeeb c sub (Najmul) b Rahman 0

Ahmadzai c Mahmudullah b Rahman 5

Farooqi not out 0

Extras: (lb 5, w 13) 18

Total: (49.1 Ov) 215

Fall: 1-11, 2.3 ov 2-56, 13.2 ov 3-79, 21.6 ov 4-102, 27.6 ov 5-165, 38.3 ov 6-194, 44.3 ov 7-194, 44.6 ov 8-195, 45.5 ov 9-214, 48.4 ov 10-215, 49.1 ov

Bowling: Mustafizur Rahman 9.1-0-35-3 Taskin Ahmed 10-0-55-2 Shakib Al Hasan 9-1-50-2 Shoriful Islam 10-1-38-2 Mehidy Hasan Miraz 10-3-28-0 Mahmudullah 1-0-4-1

Bangladesh Innings (Target: 216 runs)

Tamim (c) lbw b Farooqi 8

Das c †Gurbaz b Farooqi 1

Shakib b Mujeeb 10

Rahim† lbw b Fazalhaq 3

Yasir b Farooqi 0

Mahmudullah c Naib b Rashid 8

Afif not out 93

Mehidy not out 81

Extras: (lb 11, w 4) 15

Total: (48.5 Ov) 219/6

Did not bat: Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Fall: 1-13, 2.3 ov 2-14, 2.5 ov 3-18, 4.1 ov 4-18, 4.6 ov 5-28, 7.4 ov 6-45, 11.2 ov

Bowling: Fazalhaq Farooqi 10-1-54-4 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 10-0-32-1 Yamin Ahmadzai 5-0-35-0 Rashid Khan 10-1-30-1 Mohammad Nabi 10-1-32-0 Gulbadin Naib 3.5-0-25-0

Result: Bangladesh won by 4 wickets (with 7 balls remaining)

Man of the Match: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (BANG)

ODI Debut: Yasir Ali (AFGH)

Umpires: Gazi Sohel, Masudur Rahman