Stroke linked to financial issues, anxiety

LAHORE:Post Graduate Medical Institute & Ameeruddin Medical College Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has said that the biggest reason for disability of patients in Pakistan is the rapid increase in stroke which causes blood clots in the veins of human brain.

He said that high blood pressure, prevalence of diabetes, social problems, domestic conflicts and anxiety can all affect mental health in our society. He expressed these views while addressing a seminar at Acute Stroke Unit, Lahore General Hospital, organised by stroke Neurologist Professor Dr Abubakar Siddique on treatment of paralysis and provision of facilities for the disease in the country. A renowned doctor from USA Dr Muhammad Fareed Khan Suri, Dr Umair Rasheed Chaudhry, Dr Abubakar Siddique, Prof Anwar Chaudhry, Prof Mohsin Zaheer, Dr Hira Jameel, Dr Shahid Mukhtar and other senior professors and doctors were also present on this occasion.

Talking to the media, Dr Fareed Khan Suri said that stroke is very common in the third world countries which is mainly caused by blockage or rupture of blood clots but people of developing and economically weak country like Pakistan have stroke as a result of physical disability, they suffer from unemployment and financial difficulties.

He added that for such people, it is a difficult step to bear the heavy cost of medical treatment, which is why people should change their daily routine to avoid it. Furthermore, we should fully adhere to religious values so that people can have spiritual peace which is an effective way to avoid this kind of disease.

Similarly, in our diet, we must stay away from salt and smoking and adopting regular exercise can also prevent from this disease. Medical experts said that one person in every 10 seconds suffers from this disease worldwide and every year about 16 million people are suffering due to stroke while the risk of stroke is higher in women. Principal PGMI appreciated the humanitarian spirit of the doctors and lauded that Dr Muhammad Fareed Khan Suri came to LGH from USA on his own expenses at the invitation to impart his higher education and professional experiences of life to young doctors here.

meeting: The first meeting of newly-elected PU Academic Staff Association (ASA) Executive Council unanimously Wednesday co-opted five members - three from Quaid-e-Azam Campus and one each from Allama Iqbal Campus and Gujranwala Campus. Delaying tactics on Disparity Reduction Allowance (DRA) were condemned and it was demanded that DRA should be granted without any further delay with effect from June 1, 2021, to teachers and employees from grade 1 to grade 22 without any discrimination. The council condemned delay in appointment of teachers and the deprivation of ante-date legitimate right which was implemented three decades ago and demanded that the affected teachers must be provided justice and should be given an opportunity to be heard and the appointments should be restored immediately with effect from the previous dates as it is affecting the seniority of teachers and other important related issues.

PITB, UHS contract: University of Health Sciences (UHS) has decided to launch an e-portal for management and monitoring of trainees of postgraduate clinical programmes including MS, MD and MDS, for which Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) will develop a Postgraduate Management System (PGMS).

In this regard, an agreement was signed on Wednesday by PITB chairman Asif Bilal Lodhi and UHS VC Prof Javed Akram. UHS Pro-Vice-Chancellor Prof Maroof Aziz, Director Medical Education Dr Khalid Rahim, and Director PITB Noshin Fayyaz were also present on the occasion.