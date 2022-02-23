Five injured in Mir Ali blast

MIRANSHAH: Five people sustained injuries in a blast in the Edak area in Mir Ali Tehsil in North Waziristan on Tuesday, sources said.

The sources said that the suspected militants had planted explosives on the roadside, which caused a blast in which five people were injured.

The injured were identified as Attaullah, Delawar Khan, Rahman Gul, Fazal Mahmood and Mohammad Rasheed.

They were rushed to a hospital in Mir Ali. The injured were stated to be out of danger. No group claimed responsibility for the blast.