Rain likely

LAHORE:Partly cloudy weather with scattered intervals of strong winds was observed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Tuesday’s lowest minimum temperature was recorded at Leh where mercury dropped to -09°C while in Lahore, it was 10.8°C and maximum was 24°C.
LAHORE:City Traffic Police Lahore is setting up a special Driving Licencing Camp on 25th February for the lawyer...
LAHORE:Punjab Local Government and Community Development Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has said that winter is...
LAHORE:American and Russian skateboarders demonstrated wonderful performance in Greater Iqbal Park under the auspices...
LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid chaired an important meeting to review pace of work at Mother and Child...
LAHORE:Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar said that the "Sifarish" culture has destroyed the institutions while present...
LAHORE:Special Assistant to Chief Minister Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that proactive disclosure of...
Comments