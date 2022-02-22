Army captain martyred in Kohlu operation

RAWALPINDI: A young officer of Pakistan Army was martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists near district Kohlu, Balochistan, on Monday. Based on intelligence information about presence of terrorists in a hideout near District Kohlu, Balochistan, Security forces conducted a clearance operation in the area. As soon as troops started cordoning the area, terrorists, while fleeing the hideout, opened indiscriminate fire.

During ensuing heavy exchange of fire, Captain Haider Abbas embraced shahadat in pursuit of the terrorists. According to ISPR, a deliberate follow-up operation, however, continued in the area to deal with the perpetrators who have suffered casualties but were able to escape into nearby mountains.

Security forces operations to eliminate the terrorists will continue and they will not be allowed to sabotage hard-earned peace in Balochistan.Namaz-e-Janaza of Shaheed Captain Haider Abbas was offered at Karachi. Karachi Corps Commander Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed attended the funeral. Serving officers, soldiers, relatives of Shaheed and a large number of people attended the Namaz-e-Janaza. Shaheed was laid to rest with full military honours.