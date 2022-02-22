Environment ripe for investment in Punjab: CM

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday that both Pakistan and United Arab Emirates (UAE) were enjoying historical fraternal relations while the UAE’s cooperation in the development of Pakistan was commendable.

In a statement, he said the government appreciated the UAE’s cooperation in the betterment of education, health and other sectors.The agreement with Dhabi Group is welcome as it would not only create employment opportunities but also boost economic activities, he said, adding that Dhabi Group would make an investment of more than Rs60 billion.In line with the vision of PM Imran Khan, the Punjab government had provided a conducive environment for investment in the province, he said.

The chief minister’s facilitation centre had been set up to ensure direct access to the institutions concerned. These measures were boosting investment in the province as impediments had been removed, he added.

FUNDS: The Punjab government has released Rs8.1 million funds for treatment of cancer and liver transplant patients. According to a handout issued here on Monday, Rs3 million were released for treatment of Muhammad Ismail of Rajanpur District for treatment of bone-marrow disease at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre, Rawalpindi. A sum of Rs2.5 million was released for treatment of anaemia patient Muhammad Farhan, who was being treated at the same institution, while Rs2.6 million had been given for treatment of liver patient Haji Ashiq Hussain of Dera Ghazi Khan at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute, Lahore. The CM said that healing wounds of ailing humanity was a noble cause and vowed to provide resources for treating deserving patients.

MOTHER LANGUAGE: The chief minister said that language was not only a mean of expression of human emotions but also a conspicuous identity of nations. In his message on International Mother Language Day, the chief minister said that the promotion of mother tongue was an important need as the importance of mother tongue could not be denied even in this ever-changing digital world. He said that language gave a strong identity to nations and protection of mother tongue was a social responsibility of all of us, he maintained. He said the education of children in their mother tongue yielded a positive effect on their mental development, adding the status of mother tongues as a national identity and a valuable cultural heritage was undeniable. He observed that every word and phrase in the mother tongue contains national traditions, culture, mental and spiritual experiences. Language was a social gift that should be passed to the next generation overtime, he asserted.

The mother tongue was considered an effective means of preserving and promoting cultural heritage, he said, adding that mother languages could create better awareness of cultural, historical and social traditions around the world.

TAKES NOTICE: The chief minister took notice of the death of a youth owing to coming in close contact with the hanging chemical string from an electrical wire in Kasur and sought a report from Inspector General Police. Usman Buzdar expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the heirs of the victim. The chief minister directed that strict action be taken against those found responsible in committing this negligence and zero-tolerance should be adopted against kite-flying incidents.