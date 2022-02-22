Govt to keep digital tabs on foreign-funded projects

ISLAMABAD: While pressing the functionaries to finish foreign-funded projects on time, Omar Ayub Khan, Minister for Economic Affairs, on Monday said the government would extensively employ technology to keep tabs on the progress of these schemes.

Khan chaired the meeting of National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP) to review the projects being implemented by the Provincial Governments of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) and Balochistan.

At the outset, the minister expressed that triad approach i.e., physical progress verification by the SUPARCO’s satellite through EAD & SUPARCO collaboration, financial tracking and use of Gantt Charts, will be used for efficient monitoring and smooth implementation of the projects.

Mahmood Khan, Chief Minister, Additional Chief Secretary (Development) and respective provincial secretaries of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa attended the meeting of NCC-FFP on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Projects.

Mian Asad Hayaud Din, Secretary EAD briefed the Committee that 34 foreign-funded projects are under implementation by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for which Asian Development Bank (ADB), European Union (EU), World Bank (WB), China, France, Germany, Japan, Saudi Arabia, United Kingdom and United States of America have provided $3.651 billion.

While reviewing the projects, it was highlighted that due to dedicated efforts of NCC-FFP and regular follow-ups, the project implementation by the Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was now picking up the pace.

As of result of this, the number of problematic projects of GoKP is reduced from 6 to 3. Similarly, the number of partially satisfactory projects has come down from 11 to 7. The minister directed the relevant department for closely monitoring the remaining projects; set timelines for resolution of all the impediments; and put projects on track.

While discussion the ADB-Funded Access to Clean Energy Investment Programme, GoKP informed that out of 8,000 schools, installation of solar facilities in 5,946 schools had been completed. The remaining schools would be completed by the end of June 2022. Similarly, 53 health units had been solarised, whereas contracts for remaining 134 were awarded and work was under progress. Under Micro-Hydropower Plant (MHPP) Component, 287 MHPPs had been installed whereas remaining 411 MHPPs are underway, the KPK officials said.

The committee also reviewed the progress on “Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project” for which ADB had committed $86.41 million. This project intends to develop a new irrigated area of over 8,727 hectares in Swabi and Nowshera districts located in the middle-east of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, in which water resources for agricultural production are currently dependent on rainfall only. After completion of this project, 75,000 people will benefit from it.

The National Coordination Committee on Foreign-Funded Projects (NCC-FFP), headed by Minister for Economic Affairs also reviewed the progress of foreign-funded projects by the Government of Balochistan (GoB). The Additional Chief Secretary (Development) and relevant provincial secretaries of Balochistan also attended the portfolio review meeting.

At present, 12 foreign-funded projects amounting $509 million are being implemented by the GoB. During the review, it was highlighted that out of 12 projects, two were problematic and four projects partially satisfactory. The committee especially focused on the problematic projects i.e., Balochistan Water Resources Development Project ($102 million) funded by ADB and Balochistan Water Management & Community Support Project ($110 million) funded by WB. Khan appreciated the efforts of line departments to speed up other foreign-funded projects and directed others to strictly follow the timelines.