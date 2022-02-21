JI holds sit-in against inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami (JI) staged a sit-in here on Sunday against inflation, unemployment and "bad" governance of the PTI government. The sit-in at Minar-e-Pakistan was led by JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem. Addressing the sit-in, Amirul Azeem condemned the PTI government for inflation and taxes saying the massive increase in prices of petroleum, electricity, gas and food items have pushed a large number of people to starvation and mass suicides.