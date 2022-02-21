JI holds sit-in against inflation

LAHORE: Jamaat Islami (JI) staged a sit-in here on Sunday against inflation, unemployment and "bad" governance of the PTI government. The sit-in at Minar-e-Pakistan was led by JI Secretary General Amir-ul-Azeem. Addressing the sit-in, Amirul Azeem condemned the PTI government for inflation and taxes saying the massive increase in prices of petroleum, electricity, gas and food items have pushed a large number of people to starvation and mass suicides.
PESHAWAR: TransPeshawar on Sunday termed the allegation about the award as false and baseless.Through a statement...
SWABI: A poor vendor on Sunday accused the police of preventing him from selling fruit near the Gohati bridge in the...
NOWSHERA: A man was killed for honour in Azakhel Payan in the district here on Sunday, sources said. One Farhad...
PESHAWAR: The strike in the historic Islamia College University entered the second week as both sides stuck to their...
SWABI: The district police here on Sunday arrested three people who were involved in digging a grave through an...
PESHAWAR: Pakistan People's Party Central Deputy Information Secretary Faisal Karim Kundi said on Sunday the...
Comments