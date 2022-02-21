New hospital inaugurated

PESHAWAR: A religious and spiritual figure, Hazrat Syed Mufti Mukhtiaruddin Shah, inaugurated a newly built hospital here on Sunday.

A number of people, mostly doctors, attended the ceremony. Prof Dr Amjad Taqweem , Chief Executivel, Health Net Hospital, explained some salient features of the hospital.

He said the purpose of establishing the hospital was to serve the people by providing them quality services at affordable charges.

“Our colleagues started this hospital with a clear objective and that’s to serve the patients and provide the best available services to the middle class on most affordable prices. We will raise a fund for the poor patients so that nobody could return home without seeking services at this hospital,” he added.

After inauguration of the hospital, Hazrat Syed Mufti Mukhtiaruddin Shah advised the doctors to serve the ailing humanity.

He advised the doctors to avoid unnecessary investigations and medications as some patients were very poor and could not afford costly treatment.