Sajid aims to bowl to his ‘strength’ against Australians

KARACHI: Off-spinner Sajid Khan shot to fame in the international circuit when he got 12 wickets in his last Test against Bangladesh in Mirpur in December 2021 to enable Pakistan demolishing the hosts by an innings and eight runs in their second Test to seal the series 2-0.

The 28-year old, having played four Tests, two against Zimbabwe and two against Bangladesh, seems to be a productive bowler. However this time he will have to bowl against tough Australians, who handle the spin quite well. While well aware of the coming opposition, Sajid aims to stick to his ‘strength’ and deliver against the Aussies which are due to arrive in Pakistan on February 27 for three Tests, three ODIs and one T20I.

“If we focus on other things, we tend to forget our own things. Whatever my strengths are, like to deceive the batsman with a flight delivery, arm ball and turn, I will stick to them,” Sajid said during a media talk here at National Stadium when asked by this correspondent whether any ‘mystery’ ball would be seen from him against Australia.

“Saqlain bhai has told me in the start one thing that whatever my strength is, I should focus on that,” Sajid said.

The off-spinner said that they would try their level best to play good cricket against Australia in the Test series which is part of the World Test Championship. “It will be an honour for me if I perform for Pakistan. This year we will try to play the World Test Championship final. We will try our level best to play good cricket and go for the win,” he said.

Sajid said he is learning from head coach Saqlain Mushtaq, who himself was a great off-spinner of his age, and also from seasoned spinners in the squad. “The way I performed against Bangladesh instilled a lot of confidence in me. Saqlain bhai regularly invites us to his room for meetings and guides us. When we are on the pitch during training, Saqlain after every four or five overs comes to us and guides us. IinshaAllah will deliver against Australia,” he hoped.

Terming Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon a world-class spinner, Sajid said he is also trying to serve Pakistan for a long time and deliver performances.

Coming back to the series against Australia, he added: “There is no doubt Australia is No1 Test side but we will try to win this series and become World No1. We train in three to four sessions of fielding, batting and bowling. We are preparing well and you will see good things during the series,” spinner from KP said.

Khan was aware of the advantage playing at home and spinning friendly conditions carries, saying “Spinners will get the support. We have Nauman Ali, Yasir Shah (in reserves), Zahid Mahmood and myself; whoever will get an opportunity, will deliver.”

He said that he would not target any one batsman. “Australia has a good side including Usman Khawaja, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head and Alex Carey. I will not target any one but we will have to bowl out their entire team,” the spinner said.