Gold up Rs650/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs650 per tola on Saturday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs127,100 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs558 to Rs108,968.

In the international market, gold rates increased by $9 to $1,900 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,460 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,251.71.

Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs3,500 per tola compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.