Security audit of sensitive buildings in Peshawar underway

PESHAWAR: The security arrangements of the Central Prison and other sensitive buildings were reviewed and improved during audit of the sensitive buildings in the provincial capital in the wake of routine threats, an official said on Friday.

The security audit of sensitive buildings, police establishments, worship places and other buildings has been underway for the last many days to counter any untoward incident in the wake of some recent attacks and attempts.

An official said Superintendent of Police, Cantonment, Mohammad Azhar visited the Central Prison, Peshawar, and inspected the security of its various sections. The SP instructed the cops deployed for the security to be more vigilant. He also inspected the security outside the prison as well as the arrangements for taking prisoners to the courts.

The official said the security audit of all the buildings in the red zone was underway. The senior cops also visited the churches and temples in the city to review the security arrangements, especially after an attack on Ring Road near Gulbahar in which a priest was killed and another person injured.

A number of churches in the provincial capital were visited by the senior officers after the attack to inspect the security arrangements. Apart from threats, a surge has been witnessed in incidents of target killing in Peshawar in recent months.

A number of policemen, including an inspector and three assistant sub-inspectors, were martyred in the target killing incidents in Peshawar in the last few months. A hand-grenade was also hurled at a police car in Badaber and another on a police post in Hayatabad last month. There were reports that security of some police stations in Peshawar was also upgraded after recent threats of attack on the police buildings.