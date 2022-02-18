Head coach praises batting coach Yousuf

LAHORE: Head Coach Pakistan Cricket Team Saqlain Mushtaq has praised the newly appointed batting consultant Mohammad Yousuf and expressed his belief that his presence will be benefit for the team in the longer run.

The national Test squad members are busy training at the National Stadoum Karachi where Saqlain and Yousuf are supervising the camp.

“I think everyone has a firm belief in Yousuf’s abilities. He has also worked at the National High-Performance Center. I think if he remains with the team, his presence will benefit the team in the longer run,” said Saqlain, in a video shared by the PCB.

The head coach then shared his views on the current performance of the captain of the national team – Babar Azam, who said he is one of the best players and is optimistic that he will bounce back soon before the home series against Australia.

“Babar Azam is one of the best players in the world and has given various performances in the past,” he said.

“His performance has not been satisfactory in this year’s PSL so far. I wish he gets back to his form before Australia’s tour,” he concluded.

Australia will be touring Pakistan after 24 years to play three Tests, as many ODIs and one-off T20I.