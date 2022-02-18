Governor will persuade CM to launch health cards in Sindh

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Thursday that he will meet Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah soon to persuade him to launch the facility of universal health insurance cards for the people of the province.

Ismail was talking to the media at the launch of a treatment facility under the regime of health insurance cards at the Hussain Lakhani Hospital in North Nazimabad. He hoped that the facility of health insurance cards will be available all over Sindh very soon.

He recalled that Prime Minister Imran Khan had expressed sadness on witnessing the plight of the people in Tharparkar during his visit to the desert area of the province. As a result, the PM announced giving 300,000 health insurance cards to Tharis, said the governor.

He lamented that Sindh is the only province of the country where the people do not have health insurance cards, otherwise the people in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have been availing universal health insurance. The governor said new hospitals are also being established in those provinces.