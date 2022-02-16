JUIF slams political meddling in Qazi Medical Complex

NOWSHERA: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUIF) district general secretary Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani has criticised political interference in the affairs of Qazi Medical Complex, saying that masses were suffering from the strike by doctors and allied staff.
“Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak has turned the Qazi Medical Complex into the political arena.
He has left the hospital at the mercy of mafias, who are bent upon destroying the smooth health delivery system at the district level,” the JUIF leader told
media after visiting the hospital.
He said that the defence minister had done nothing for the people and the Nowshera district but instead multiplied the miseries of the masses.
The JUIF leader said they would reopen the out-patient departments (OPDs) at the hospital with the support of the Nowshera people.
He said that the Board of Governors (BoG) chairman had established a monopoly and was sacking employees at the behest of local leaders at the QMC to appease them.
