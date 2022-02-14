Contacts on no-trust motion successful, required number of votes to be ensured soon: Fazl

MULTAN: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that preliminary contacts on no-confidence motion were successful and the required number votes for the purpose would ensured soon

Talking to the media and speaking at an Ulema convention, Fazlur Rehman said that understandings are developing for the appointment of a new prime minister after the no-trust motion. The meeting between Shehbaz Sharif and Pervaiz Elahi was a positive development, he added.

The PDM chief said Imran Niazi’s game was over, and sooner or later he would have to go. He said that preliminary developments regarding no-trust motion were encouraging.

The opposition move was delivering and more successful efforts were under way. He said they learned from the bitter experiences of the past. The PDM was going to hold a Jirga of allied parties, he added. The PPP also wants no-confidence motion. He supported the narrative of change of the government through democratic means. He asked why Shah Mehmood Qureshi was deprived of an appreciation certificate.

He called upon the nation to observe Hijab Day next Friday to challenge and defeat extremist provocations and thinking. He paid a tribute to the Indian girl for wearing Hijab despite opposition and defending it by raising slogan of Allah-o-Akbar.

The Maulana said India was depriving Muslims of their rights and a Muslim daughter had raised her voice against oppression in her country.

He criticised the Tulamba incident and said no one was allowed to take the law into his own hands. No new state should be created within the state, he said adding that the law should have been followed instead of taking things emotionally.