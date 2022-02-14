Iran interior minister arrives today

Iran's Interior Minister Dr Ahmad Vahidi is arriving in Islamabad on the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.-Radio Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will raise the issue of Iran soil being used by terrorists active in Balochistan and involved in attacking security installations and killing personnel when Iran’s Interior Minister Ahmad Wahidi will be here today (Monday).

According to well-placed sources, the Iranian minister in his maiden visit would have meetings with senior officials and explain his country’s position in the matter.

Ahmad Wahidi is arriving here for a day-long visit on Monday on the invitation of his counterpart of the host country. The terrorists who also have links with Indian intelligence agency RAW had unleashed a wave of terror activities in Balochistan recently.

The sources said that Pakistan has taken up the question of provision of safe havens in Iran and supply of weapons to the terrorists engaged in Balochistan to disrupt the law and order in the province. Pakistan lodged a strong protest after recent attack in Balochistan by such elements where a dozen personnel of security agencies embraced martyrdom. The valiant forces of Pakistan eliminated the attackers in its response.

The official sources said that the Iranian official would discuss measures to clamp down on the Baloch terrorists who are using Iranian soil to mount attacks against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Saudi interior minister also visited Pakistan last week and had useful discussions on the security subjects. The two visits are not interlinked in any manner, the sources explained.