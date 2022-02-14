Opp’s no-confidence motion bound to fail: Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that opposition had now floated the stunt of no confidence motion after resignations and long march.

According to official sources here, CM said that opposition could neither bring vote of no-confidence nor tender resignations.

Opposition parties had no courage to hold long march, he added.

Usman Buzdar said, “Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government enjoys clear majority and lead in the matter of number game.

“He said even if all the opposition parties unite, no confidence motion would not succeed and their fruitless endeavours to bring vote of no confidence would result in complete failure.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday said that martyrs of police are symbol of pride and today is the day to pay rich tributes to the great sacrifices laid down by the brave sons of soil.

In his message on the 5th anniversary of the martyrdom of Charing Cross (Faisal Chowk) bomb explosion, the chief minister paid glowing tributes to the sacrifices laid down by the martyred Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Traffic Police Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, martyred Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operation Zahid Gondal and other police officials.

The chief minister remarked that DIG Traffic Lahore Capt (retd) Syed Ahmed Mobeen, SSP Operation Zahid Gondal embraced the highest place of martyrdom.

He said that the nation would always remember the great sacrifices of martyrs. He assured that Punjab government stands by the heirs of martyrs and expresses its utmost solidarity with them.

He emphasized that the martyrs of bomb explosion would always remain alive in our hearts, saying that whole nation salutes the great sacrifices rendered by the martyred brave officers of Punjab police and other persons.

“Police martyrs who rendered their precious lives for the safety and security of their motherland are by all means heroes of the nation”, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on the ‘World Radio Day’ said that radio is an excellent and effective source of communication. He maintained that the importance of radio cannot be denied despite the presence of electronic and social media.

Authentic information is imparted to the masses and innovations have also come into play in radio with the passage of time, he added.

He appreciated that may it be a time of war or peace, Radio Pakistan has duly fulfilled its responsibilities in every period of time.

He underlined that Radio Pakistan imparted every moment of live commentary to the audience of hockey and cricket matches.

The programmes broadcast by the radio are a source of great interest for the people from different walks of life, he added.

The CM remarked that radio is even today providing guidance to its audience in all sectors including agriculture, health and sports.

He complimented that Radio Pakistan vigorously participated in imparting awareness with regard to polio campaign, war against dengue and COVID-19 hazards.

Usman Buzdar outlined that the exemplary role of Radio Pakistan is worth emulating and the importance of radio is acknowledged even today with regard to promoting awareness to the public pertaining to government measures and various programmes.