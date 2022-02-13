Eight-year-old boy raped, strangled within 45 minutes of abduction

In a horrific incident, an eight-year-old boy was found strangled in bushes in Orangi Town after 45 minutes of his kidnapping on Saturday.

Rescuers transported the body Mudassir, son of Shakeel, to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for a postmortem examination.

According to Manghopir SHO Liaquat Hussain, the boy was playing outside his house with his sister when two teenage neighbours arrived and gave money to his sister to buy sweets for herself.

She went to a nearby shop but did not find his brother and the boys when she returned. The worried family started a search and found the boy’s body in bushes in the area around 45 minutes after his abduction.

While talking to The News, SHO Hussain said the initial postmortem report had confirmed that the victim was killed after being subjected to rape.

The police arrested two suspects, Asghar, 15, Ahmed, 13, for their alleged involvement in the kidnapping-cum-murder of the boy.

“We have arrested both the suspects who are in their teens,” SHO Hussain said. “Both the suspects are neighbours of the slain boy.”

The police officer said that Asghar was the prime suspect, while the involvement of Ahmed was also being ascertained. He said the police were waiting for the final postmortem and chemical examination reports. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

Rickshaw driver killed

A rickshaw driver was shot dead in the Shah Latif police station limits on Saturday.

The body was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

According to SHO Mumtaz Marwat, the victim was standing near his house in Sector 20 of the Shah Latif locality when a man, identified as Iftikhar alias Babu, arrived there, shot him multiple times and escaped from the scene.

The deceased was identified as 45-year-old Irfan, son of Abdur Rasheed.

Police said the victim and the suspect were relatives and had a dispute over the divorce of a woman. They said the rickshaw driver was supporting the woman while the suspect was against her.

Police have registered a case and are conducting raid to the arrest of the suspect on the run.