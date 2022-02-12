‘Jo Bichar Gaye’ telecast on Geo TV every Sunday

KARACHI: The historical drama serial “Jo Bichar Gaye”, revolving around the story of those who sacrificed their lives for their beloved homeland, is being aired on Pakistan’s number one entertainment channel Geo TV at 8pm on every Sunday.

With intriguing story, lively characters and brilliant direction, the drama serial has entered the fascinating phase, enchanting viewers who can’t help but eulogise every bit of the drama serial. The story of serial “Jo Bichar Gaye” is a thrilling reflection of the events of 1971 that led to the secession of East Pakistan, which has been filmed at various historical places of Lahore. Ali Moin has penned the story of the drama based on Col. Z. I. Farrukh’s novel “Bichar Gaye”, while Haisam Hussain has directed this masterpiece.

The acclaimed actors of Pakistan’s drama industry, Wahaj Ali, Maya Ali and Talha Chahoor, continue to win over the audience with their impeccable acting prowess and arouse more interest of the viewers in the historical drama.