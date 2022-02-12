Libyan PM promises new election law

CAIRO: Libyan Prime Minister Abdulhamid Al-Dbeibah on Friday promised to draft a new election law to solve the political crisis in the North African country. Al-Dbeibah told Libya Al Ahrar TV a bill would be presented to the House of Representatives then transferred to the presidential council for ratifying.

Libya was meant to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in December, but arguments between factions and bodies of state over how they should take place meant the process collapsed days before the vote.