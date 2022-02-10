JS Bank recognised in PM’s scheme

KARACHI: JS Bank has been recognised by Prime Minister Imran Khan as ‘Best Private Sector Bank’ under the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (PMKJ-YES), the flagship program of the government.

Usman Dar, special assistant to PM on Youth Affairs visited the JS Bank head office to meet with Basir Shamsie, president & CEO of JS Bank and other senior management members to appreciate the bank’s past performance and plans for the future.

With an aim to empower the nation’s youth for a sustainable tomorrow and build entrepreneurial spirit, the bank has to date, created over 5000+ jobs through disbursement of more than 1500+ loans with a cumulative value of over Rs5 billion.

Thanking the PM and Usman Dar for their appreciation, Basir Shamsie said, “As a responsible corporate entity, we work every day to make a positive grassroots impact on people’s lives by supporting economic growth, adding that under the guidance of the government and the State Bank of Pakistan, they were continuing their journey towards building a better Pakistan.

There continues to be significant potential in PMKJ-YES with value drivers coming from an inter-connected partnership ecosystem. Focused on transportation, dairy farming, technology, food, and other sectors, the program incentivises youth-led startups and has the potential to create real change.

Committed to its role as a catalyst towards Pakistan's progress and prosperity, the bank continues to provide innovative conventional and digital financial solutions for customers in the years to come.