Germany to help improve health indicators in Punjab

LAHORE: German Ambassador to Pakistan Bernhard Schlagheck called on Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in her office here Tuesday.

First Secretary on Economic and Political Division Christian Boucher accompanied the visiting envoy, while Special Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Saleha Saeed and Special Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Ajmal Bhatti were present in the meeting.

The health minister and the German Ambassador discussed Universal Health Coverage and Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat Card, corona pandemic situation, measures to improve mother and child health indicators and issues of bilateral interest.