IHC suspends ECP’s order of disqualifying Umar Amin Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday has suspended the order issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) regarding the disqualification of Umar Amin Gandapur, the brother of Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, Geo News reported.

The ECP had barred Umar Amin Gandapur from contesting the mayoral slot for Dera Ismail Khan in the upcoming local body elections after which he challenged the order in the IHC on Tuesday.

Umar filed a petition at the IHC against the decision to declare ECP’s decision "null and void" as it was made without the summary inquiry and therefore, violated the code of conduct. During the hearing, Umar’s advocate Ali Zafar pleaded that the ECP had failed to meet the requirements of transparency in the case, adding that the candidate should have been given the benefit of the doubt. He argued that no notice was given and the whole investigation was against Ali but the order was given against Umar.

The plea also listed the Election Commission of Pakistan, chief election commissioner, regional election commissioner, and Senator Kamran Murtaza as parties. Zafar argued that the ECP had not followed the procedure in the case, adding that a candidate could be fined up to Rs50,000 if he is found involved in a violation of the code of conduct as per the law.

The IHC said that the ECP order would remain on the field as far as Ali Amin Gandapur is concerned. Meanwhile, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a notice to the ECP and sought a reply till February 11. The hearing has been adjourned.