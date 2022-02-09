Gold up Rs600/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market went up by Rs600 per tola on Tuesday.
According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association (ASSJA), gold rates in the local market moved up to Rs124,800 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs515 to Rs106,996. In the international market, gold rates increased by $5 to $1,818 per ounce.
Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,450 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,243.14. Local jewelers said gold rates in the local market remained lower by Rs1,000 per tola compared with rates in the Dubai gold market.
