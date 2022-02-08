Burhan Chandio given interim bail till March 7

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Bench Larkana has given PPP’s MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio an interim bail till March 7, in the triple murder case of the family members of Umme Rabab.

Reports said the Model Criminal Trial Court Dadu had dismissed the bail of the MPA Burhan Khan Chandio and another accused Ali Gohar Khan Chandio in the triple murder case of Umme Rubab’s family members, including her father Mukhtiar Ahmed Chandio, grandfather Karamullah Chandio, and uncle Qabil Chandio. They said that On Monday PPP MPA Sardar Burhan Khan Chandio appeared with his lawyers at SHC Larkana Bench and pleaded for the bail, and granted against Rs0.2 million surety bond till March 07.