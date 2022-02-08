Siraj asks govt to fulfil commitments with Baloch people

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Sirajul Haq has demanded the government fulfill commitments made with the people of Balochistan at the earliest.

Talking to a Baloch delegation which called on him at Mansoorah on Monday, he said the Balochistan people had been deceived in the name of different packages since the tenure of Pervez Musharraf. The PTI government, he said, recently signed an agreement with the leaders of Gwadar Rights Movement but so far failed to honour its commitment. The Baloch people were deprived of basic rights despite the fact that the province was enriched with enormous resources. He said the government must realise the sensitivity of the situation and take concrete measure to address the problem.

Siraj alleged that the government had failed to bring down prices of the daily need items. Inflation and unemployment became the trademarks of the PTI government, he alleged. Sirajul Haq said PMLN and PPP being the main opposition parties failed to fight for the public cause. He said the absence of opposition leaders from National Assembly and Senate on crucial occasions was a big question mark on their constitutional role.