Pensioners’ plight

In 2020, the Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) pension was increased from 6,500 to 8,500; however, the government had promised in 2019 to increase EOBI pension to Rs15,000. These pensions are for those who have spent years contributing to and improving the country’s economy. Despite their efforts, when they retire, they face financial difficulties as funds in the EOBI are raised through employer and employee contributions. The government no longer provides matching grants to these funds – as it did till 1995.

The incumbent government should minimise the suffering of these elderly people and ensure that they are paid reasonable pensions. It should issue orders for the increase of EOBI pension to Rs15000 and consider continuing contributions to the funds.

Muhammad Akhtar

Islamabad