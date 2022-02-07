 
close
Monday February 07, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Tunisian president dissolves watchdog

By AFP
February 07, 2022

Tunis: Tunisian President Kais Saied has dissolved a major independent judicial watchdog, he said on Sunday, accusing it of bias and working for special interests. The Superior Council of the Judiciary (CSM) "is a thing of the past", the president said in a video, accusing the body responsible for appointing judges of corruption and delaying politically sensitive investigations, including into the assassinations of left-wing activists in 2013.

Comments