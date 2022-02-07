 
Monday February 07, 2022
Iran tries leader of US-based group

By AFP
February 07, 2022

Tehran: Iran on Sunday put on trial the alleged leader of a US-based "terrorist group" accused of being behind a deadly mosque bombing in 2008, the judiciary said. Iran-born Jamshid Sharmahd, 66, who is also a German national and a US resident, is charged with spreading "corruption on earth", one of the most severe charges in the Islamic republic, and which carries the death penalty.

