BEIJING: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Saturday while quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan as saying that Pakistan was ready to play its role in resolving the dispute between the United States and China.

The prime minister, he added, would have a one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping tomorrow (Sunday).

During meetings with the Chinese leadership, the bilateral relations between the two countries would be discussed, he added. He said water projects in Karachi and Faisalabad were discussed during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s meetings with Chinese investors.

“The water supply project for Karachi (K-4), Hub Canal and water treatment plant in Faisalabad came under discussion in the meetings,” he said in a media talk. He would also meet United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang in the evening, Fawad added. The minister said the Pakistani sportsmen were participating in the Chinese Winter Olympics for the first time. The Pakistani contingent was warmly welcomed by the people of China on its entry in the stadium, which was manifestation of the deep-rooted bilateral relations between the two countries.

Fawad said Pak-China friendship was based on the expression of love between the people of the two countries. He said the Chinese investors were showing interest in investing in Pakistan. During his meetings with think tanks, PM Imran Khan stressed that the world could not afford another Cold War.