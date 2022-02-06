Bulgarian envoy visits KP-BOIT, KMU

PESHAWAR: Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irena Gancheva visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Board of Investment and Trade (KP-BOIT) along with Senator Faisal Saleem Rehman to explore investment opportunities.

KP-BOIT Vice-Chairman Said Mehmood assured cooperation for enhancing bilateral trade with Bulgaria and current opportunities for investment. He said the KP-BOIT being the premier investment promotion and facilitation organization would facilitate Bulgarian investors. KP-BOIT CEO Hassan Daud Butt gave a briefing on opportunities and potential for cooperation in different sectors and highlighted areas of trade and investment.

In response, Irena Gancheva added that Bulgaria being a member of the European Union had an ideal location. The ambassador appreciated the investment friendly policies of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She expressed interest in development of infrastructure and regional connectivity.

She said trade between Bulgaria and Pakistan could be enhanced. She stated that both sides agreed that a mechanism may be established through which the business community from both sides can interact regularly.

Meanwhile, the Bulgarian ambassador Irena Gancheva praised the progress made by Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar in various academic and research fields in a short span of 15 years. She expressed her desire to collaborate with KMU in various academic and research programmes.