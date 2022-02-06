SSGC resumes gas supply to 6 industrial units in Karachi

KARACHI: Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Saturday resumed gas supply to six industrial units in Karachi after the units submitted an undertaking that any future violations by them could be dealt ‘severely’.

SSGC had cut gas connections of 10 big industrial units in the city in a campaign against the use of strong booster pumps, which had been deployed by a total of 189 industrial units.

The gas utility stated that the remaining four were also in contact and their connections would be resumed after the submission of their undertakings. The rest of the industries cooperated voluntarily by removing their suction pumps, it said. According to SSGC, a discussion in Governor House was aimed at bringing discipline that could ensure that every customer was being served in the best possible manner.

“With complete understanding and support of Governor Sindh, a campaign was launched against the use of strong booster pumps deployed by 189 industrial units.”

“As a result SSGC's system has shown a gradual improvement in the surrounding areas,” it added.

Responding to assertions of Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) against the utility for taking anti-industry measures, SSGC said the utility was serving it’s customers, especially industrial ones, with its best of abilities and available resources.

Out of the 10 disconnected customers, 6 largest industrial units realising the facts, have submitted the required undertakings to SSGC and their gas supplies have been restored.

The remaining 4 are in contact with SSGC and after submission of the required undertakings, their gas supplies would also be restored, it reported. SSGC welcomed the voluntary support from the industry and expected that the enhanced gas load that was not registered and sanctioned with SSGC's sales department shall be regularised on RLNG billing by submitting required undertakings, as soon as possible.

It should be noted that gas loads can only be sanctioned if there is a written signed contract with SSGC and not on verbal discussions, the gas company announced.