'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' Peter Claffey makes rare comment about costar Dexter Sol Ansell

Peter Claffey recently opened up about his A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms costar Dexter Sol Ansell.

For those unaware, Claffey is playing the role of Ser Duncan the Tall and 11-year-old British actor is playing his squire Egg in Games of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The 29-year-old Irish actor filmed most of the scenes in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms with Ansell, who was nine-year-old at the time they were shooting for the series.

In a talk with PEOPLE magazine, Claffey said of the child star, "He might be 9 by the government or by years, but he's got a very old head on him."

The Bad Sisters star remarked that he was "born to perform. He's just at ease."

Notably, Claffey appeared with Ansell at New York City Comic Con in October 2025, where he stated that the budding star did not look nervous.

"He's at home with that stuff, and he's just born to do this," he said.

The Small Things like These actor went on to note that his childhood was completely different from Ansell’s and that is why he is doing everything to keep his co-star “grounded.”

"My childhood was very small-town Ireland, a lot of sports and a lot of different things. I'm trying to keep him grounded — that is my main priority — because he is a really good, good-hearted, kind kid,” Claffey explained.

It is pertinent to mention that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms premiered on January 18, 2026, on HBO.