Gabrielle Union recalls her first meeting with Barack Obama

Gabrielle Union reminisced about her first meeting with Barack Obama at a casual potluck.

On Monday, January 19, the 53-year-old American actress and model attended Sailgate with Dos Equis in Miami, where she discussed with PEOPLE magazine how her social circle has expanded over the years, as she once had a chance to meet former President Obama.

Union revealed that she met him at a casual potluck where she made a tuna casserole for the occasion.

She told the outlet about the 44th president of the United States’ family, including his wife and former First Lady Michelle, and their daughters Malia and Sasha.

The Bad Boys 2 star noted, “I think because all of them, we’ve met them at different points in their lives when they weren’t world famous.”

Union shared, “The first time I met [former] President Obama, he was a junior senator in Chicago and it was a potluck at a friend’s house in L.A. and he happened to be invited.”

“I think I made tuna casserole. He definitely ate my tuna casserole,” she quipped. “I could have put a little extra time into this, but I was also on a budget.”

The Breaking In actress went on to say that such moments still remind her what really matters. “We met on very different terms.”

“It looks more impressive now than I think it probably is,” Gabrielle Union admitted.