Halle Berry reveals why she stayed 'alone' before meeting boyfriend Van Hunt

Halle Berry recently revealed what she did before finally meeting with her boyfriend, Van Hunt.

For those unaware, the 59-year-old American actress has been dating the 55-year-old American singer and songwriter since 2020.

In an interview with U.K. outlet The Times Magazine, Berry shared that she stayed single for four years before meeting Hunt.

She said, "I was solo and celibate for four years. I had to really sit myself down and be alone and grow and reflect and realize my value.”

“I had decided if the right person doesn’t come, I will be alone. And that’s okay. I’m enough by myself. I’ve got my children. I have my career. That’s more than enough. I have an embarrassment of riches,” the Catwoman star explained.

When the interviewer asked if a relationship would have been an added bonus, Berry responded, "Yes. And the icing had better be exactly what I want or I’m not going to eat that cake. Because it’s too costly."

The Die Another Day actress previously tied the knot with Olivier Martinez in 2013, announced their separation in 2025, but their divorce was finalized in August 2023.

It is pertinent to mention that Berry is the mother of 17-year-old daughter Nahla, whom she welcomed with her ex-Gabriel Aubry.