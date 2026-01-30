King Charles faces challenge over 'disgraced' Andrew's new home

King Charles may have to rethink plans for his “disgraced” brother Andrew’s new home at Sandringham amid reports the former Duke of York does not like it.

According to reports, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's new home, the into Marsh Farm, a modest house on the Norfolk estate, has serious issues.

A report by The Mirror claimed that the site, built on low-lying, swampy land, needs extensive security upgrades and repairs.

Adding to it, there have even been reports of pest problems on the grounds which has raised further concerns.

And now, Andrew, who was stripped of his royal titles and was ordered to vacate the Royal Lodge due to his past links to Jeffrey Epstein, is unhappy with the arrangement.

Kate Mansey of The Times revealed that there is so much work to be done on the property that the monarch may be “forced to relent."

“Despite extensive work beginning on Marsh Farm, however, it is understood that even this is now in doubt. A huge security overhaul is required to make it safe for Andrew,” she added.

“Builders have been working to install secure gates and alarm systems, but the former Duke is understood to be unhappy with the arrangement, and others have questioned how appropriate the accommodation is for such a high-profile figure.

“Meanwhile, pest control officers were seen at the house amid reports of a mole problem within the grounds,” the expert added.

“It means that the King may be forced to relent and find another property for his brother at Sandringham.”