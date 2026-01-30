Prince William to turn to Zara Tindall for support in royal duties

Zara Tindall is expected to take on a bigger role within the Royal family in the future after Prince William takes over the throne.

Despite being entitled to take on royal titles, she has never asked for them and has instead focused on her own work.

Zara has been associated with the world of horses and during her recent visit to Australia, she spoke fondly about the country and her long connection to it through equestrian events.

She highlighted how comfortable she is in public-facing roles and because of that she is increasingly seen as someone who could quietly step up and support the monarchy where needed.

Royal expert Emily Andrews wrote in Woman & Home magazine, “Under King William, I could even see Zara being handed the patronage of the royal stud in Sandringham - plus royal racing at Cheltenham and Ascot.”

Previously, royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! Magazine, "There will be so many demands on William's time when he is King that I think it's a brilliant idea – if the reports are to be believed – that he might hand over racing matters to Zara.”

"Like her mother, she lives and breathes horses – she's also extremely glamorous and well-liked, and it would be a perfect fit,” the expert added.