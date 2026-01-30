Georgia man charged after allegedly killing bride’s stepfather during wedding

A Georgia man is facing murder charges after he allegedly killed his new bride’s stepfather during their wedding ceremony after a brief standoff.

According to WSB-TV, Aaron White now faces a murder charge after allegedly killing Jason Maughon, 44, during his wedding reception in Butts County in July last year. White maintains he fired his weapon in self-defence.

Investigators say the ceremony itself passed peacefully, but conflict started later in the evening when Maughon, who was drunk, walked away from the reception and into nearby woods.

White followed him, and the pair became involved in a confrontation, according to authorities.

Sheriff Gary Long told the broadcaster that Maughon is believed to have pulled out a gun and opened fire during the altercation.

White then ran back to his truck, retrieved a firearm and returned to the wooded area, where shots were exchanged.

Maughon was later found dead with seven gunshot wounds. White was also injured, suffering a gunshot wound to his hand.

White has insisted he acted to protect himself, saying no one should have to hesitate when faced with a life-threatening situation.

A first grand jury previously ruled that White acted in self-defence. However, the local district attorney decided to take the case and has now indicted him on a felony murder charge. White was granted bond set at $100,000.