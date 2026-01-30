Prince William, Kate Middleton decide next step for Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton are said to have taken a clear direction on Prince George’s next school as he prepares to start secondary education later this year.

While Eton College was long seen as the obvious choice as it was where the Prince of Wales went, sources told The Express that William and Kate are now leaning towards a different path.

They noted that the Prince and Princess of Wales may go with Marlborough College as it seems like their strongest option.

A source revealed that the couple have spent considerable time reviewing schools and weighing key factors such as environment, privacy and security.

"While Eton would be the obvious choice because it is on their doorstep and where William went, they are leaning towards other schools,” the insider said.

“I’m hearing Marlborough is the front-runner,” they said, adding, "I genuinely don’t think they’ve one hundred percent decided, but there is talk among the Marlborough set that they’ve allocated a house for George and that security has been a big issue."

Speaking on it, royal expert Ingrid Seward also told Vanity Fair, "I expect we will be told later on in the summer at the very last minute, when the security detail has been organised, but clearly it’s an important consideration.

"It will require two protection officers taking it in turns to look after George while he’s at school,” the expert added.