Jelly Roll, wife Bunnie Xo suffer from 'baby fever'

Jelly Roll and his wife Bunnie Xo are suffering from “baby fever” while being on a journey to welcome their own baby.

The 41-year-old American rapper and singer revealed how he and his wife, Bunnie, are going through baby fever as he commented on eight-year-old Kaylen Fairchild's performance on the Wednesday, January 28 episode of Netflix’s Star Search.

Roll said, "First of all, you are just the cutest little nugget I’ve ever seen in my life. Me and my wife have baby fever, and you just tripled that tonight.”

Notably, this comes after Bunnie opened up about expanding her family and how her experience has been with in vitro fertilization (IVF) in a video posted on Instagram in June 2025.

The 46-year-old podcast host and author, who is a stepmother to Jelly kids, daughter Bailee Ann DeFord and son Noah Buddy DeFord.

In the same video, Bunnie received a phone call regarding her IVF journey and immediately called her husband to share the good news.

"When you just got the call you've been waiting on for 5 months since this ivf journey started. All the tears, the hopelessness & the struggle, God finally said, 'Here,’” she wrote.