Kylie Kelce plays coy over Travis, Taylor Swift wedding plans: 'Not gonna lie'
The podcast host shared she is 'excited' about Travis Kelce nuptials
Kylie Kelce is teasing her brother-in-law, Travis Kelce's wedding but dodges the timeline.
The 33-year-old podcast host recently made an appearance on the Today show, on Friday, January 30, and revealed her excitement about Travis and his fiancée Taylor Swift's wedding.
However, the wife of Jason Kelce kept her mouth closed when asked whether the nuptials would take place this year.
“Do we know, do we think there’s a wedding this year?” Savannah Guthrie inquired during the show.
“Oh, I don’t know,” Kylie replied with a smile and insisted, “I have no idea.”
Guthrie jokingly said that Kylie is “not gonna lie,” as it is the name of her podcast.
Kylie responded while smiling from ear to ear, “Yes. Not gonna lie."
“You’re not gonna get yourself in trouble either,” Guthrie jested.
“Never. We’re so excited to celebrate, though, We can’t wait," the mom of four added.
For those unaware, Travis and Taylor announced their engagement back in August 2025 after dating for two years.
Previously on her podcast, Kylie shared her reaction to their engagement, saying, “I am so incredibly happy for them. We are so excited that they are taking this next step.”
