Why Trump nominated Kevin Warsh for Fed chair: Know all details

The U.S. president has nominated a candidate for Fed chair, and the world is curious to know why Kevin Warsh has been nominated by Donald Trump to be the new head of the US central bank, the Federal Reserve.

Warsh, who served as a Fed governor from 2006 to 2011, had re-emerged in recent weeks as a potential choice for the top job as speculation grew over who would replace the under-fire incumbent, Jerome Powell, reports BBC.

The appointment is seen as a key moment for the Fed's independence, following Trump's increasing attacks on Powell in recent months.

Powell has angered Trump by not cutting interest rates quickly enough, and federal prosecutors recently opened a criminal investigation over testimony Powell gave to the Senate about renovations to Fed buildings.

The probe prompted a forceful response from Powell and messages of support from former Fed chairs and central bank heads.

Announcing the nomination on Truth Social, Trump said Warsh "will go down as one of the GREAT Fed Chairmen, maybe the best."

About Kevin Warsh

Warsh, a 55-year-old economist, is a fellow at the right-leaning Hoover Institution and serves on the board of courier service UPS. He was considered for Fed chair during Trump's first term.

He has been an outspoken Fed critic, lambasting everything from the central bank's heavy reliance on data to its use of assets on its balance sheet.

Warsh has escalated his rhetoric since emerging as a contender for the top Fed job, going as far as calling for "regime change."

He had a relatively "hawkish" reputation as a Fed governor, meaning he tended to favour higher interest rates and took more seriously concerns about inflation.

US president nominates Kevin Warsh to replace Powell as Fed chair as Trump ramps up pressure to cut interest rates

But he is now seen as a voice that would support lower rates in the near term. He has argued the Fed should shrink its balance sheet in order to bring down short-term interest rates, though some have questioned his logic.

"He thinks you have to lower interest rates," Trump told the Wall Street Journal in December. "And so does everybody else that I've talked to."

Warsh also has close family connections to Trump's orbit. He is married to Jane Lauder, whose family is known for the Estee Lauder cosmetics group. His father-in-law, billionaire businessman Ronald Lauder, is a long-time Trump donor and ally.

Warsh's appointment still needs to be approved by the Senate, meaning it could face lengthy delays.

Republican Senator Thom Tillis, a member of the Senate Banking Committee, has said he will oppose Trump's nominees until the potential legal case against Powell is resolved.

Warsh had been seen as one of four leading candidates for the Fed job. The other frontrunners were White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett, Fed governor Christopher Waller and Wall Street bond guru Rick Rieder.

When Warsh takes up his role, financial markets will keep a close eye on how independently he acts of President Trump.

Stephen Brown, deputy chief North America economist at Capital Economics, said Warsh "seems like a relatively safe choice."

"Warsh's long-running hawkish views should help to counteract concerns that he might morph into a full-blown Trump stooge," he added.

As news of Warsh's impending nomination started to leak out, the dollar strengthened slightly while the price of gold sank 6%.

Stuart Clark, portfolio manager at wealth management business Quilter, said investors would be "breathing somewhat of a sigh of relief" at Warsh's nomination.

"Warsh was in contention for the job back in 2017 and as such comes to the role with a level of authority that is respected across the market," he added.

"Concerns around Fed independence and an erosion on this should now be tempered, although Warsh's words and actions will be scrutinized by market participants intensely."