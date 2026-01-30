Kyle Richards on 'Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th' experience: 'No Words'

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum, Kyle Richards, has opened up about how it felt filming the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.

The 57-year-old American actress and socialite is among the seven housewives who are participating in the upcoming series to celebrate 20 years of the hit franchise.

Notably, the famous American reality television series started in 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County which expanded into Beverly Hils, New York City, Atlanta, Salt Lake City, New Jersey, and others.

On the Thursday, January 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Richards reflected on her experience of filming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th.

She confessed, “This is the most exhausting thing, and I’m not even being dramatic. I don’t even know how I can form a sentence today.”

The Halloween star explained, “The shouting, the talking over each other … these personalities, so many different personalities all together. I’ve had roommates. I’ve watched big fights from other cities [and been] in the middle of them.”

She went on to emphasize, “There are no words. The fans are going to lose their marbles over this.

Notably, Richards will appear on the series along with The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Vicki Gunvalson, The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Lisa Barlow, The Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, The Real Housewives of Potomac’s Gizelle Bryant, and The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice.

It is pertinent to mention that Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Roaring 20th, which will premiere sometime in 2026 also has some guest appearances from Housewives all-time favourites, such as The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum NeNe Leake.