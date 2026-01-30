US opens civil rights probe into Alex Pretti shooting: report
Alex Pretti, 37, was shot by two federal officers, a Border Patrol agent and a customs officer in Minneapolis
The US Justice Department has started a civil rights investigation into the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti by a federal immigration officer in Minneapolis, Reuters reported referring to a senior official on Friday.
According to the news agency, the department's investigation could potentially lead to criminal charges against the officers involved, though there is a high legal bar to bring such a case.
Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the FBI was examining Saturday's shooting with potential assistance from the department's Civil Rights Division, which typically plays a leading role in investigations into use of force by law enforcement.
He cautioned the review was preliminary and he downplayed its scope.
"This is what I would describe as a standard investigation by the FBI when there's circumstances like what we saw last Saturday," Blanche said at a news conference.
Pretti's shooting by immigration agents has stirred widespread outrage and prompted the Trump administration to de-escalate its immigration crackdown in Minnesota.
Local officials have said the administration cannot be trusted and are pursuing their own investigation.
A preliminary review by US Customs and Border Protection said Pretti, 37, was shot by two federal officers, a Border Patrol agent and a customs officer. Pretti was the second protester to be shot and killed by federal agents in Minneapolis this month.
-
Is Don Lemon a Democrat?
-
Don Lemon arrested while covering Grammy Awards in LA ,says attorney
-
California dancer ‘beheaded boyfriend’ before fleeing to Mexico
-
Trump’s tariff threats: A new ‘bargaining chip’ in geoeconomic strategy
-
CDC report: US life expectancy hits record high at 79 years
-
Nipah virus outbreak: WHO says global spread risk remains low
-
China allows DeepSeek to buy Nvidia chips; What it means for US-China relations?
-
New START treaty expiring soon: Is the world headed for new US-Russia nuclear arms race?