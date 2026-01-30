Bianca Censori 'tried' to walk away 'a number of times' from Kanye West marriage: Source

Bianca Censori 'tried' to leave Kanye West before rehab

Kanya West and his wife Bianca Censori faced rough period in their marriage amid the rapper's mental health struggles.

Days after West offered his apology in The Wall Street Journal and addressed his past antisemitic remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair, a recent report revealed that Censori attempted to part ways with the Yeezy founder before he went to a rehab.

"Bianca had been very unhappy in their marriage for a while and tried to get out a number of times," an insider told People.

The source continued, "He's been in this vicious cycle for years. When he's not in a good space mentally, he tends to create so much drama, which then has lasting consequences.

"And when he reaches a more stable place, he becomes very aware of the damages he's caused his family, friends and himself. The awareness brings this intense guilt and regret, making it hard for him to stay emotionally healthy. He understands what he's done and that weighs heavily on him. By the time he's feeling clearer, there's already so much fallout."

In the Vanity Fair interview, published on January 28, the 48-year-old musician opened up about his bipolar disorder, revealing that he went through a "deep depressive episode" and sought treatment in a rehab in Switzerland in 2025.

Now, the Heartless rapper is "in a great place and taking accountability for the things he says and does,” according to veteran music industry manager John Monopoly, who revealed to People in a statement.